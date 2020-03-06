Rocky Mount Walmart celebrates Black History Month

Now in its 16th year, the program featured inspirational speakers and singers. Ferrum College President David Johns opened the ceremony stating how important history is and that Black History Month teaches him that over and over. Johns discussed how many black historical figures are “invisible in history books” such as Maude Ballou, who was Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s personal secretary from 1955-60. Ballou, he said, was instrumental in documenting a lot of what King said.
He noted that 50% of Ferrum College’s students are minorities, and of them, approximately 40% are African American.
Walmart associates Sara O’Neal and Velma Witcher helped start the program 16 years ago. The store manager at the time, who was not black, had come from out of state and recommended the store have a Black History Month celebration.
Witcher said she feels the celebration is important because it tells the community about black history, which can sometimes be forgotten. Plus, different people attend the celebration from year to year.
“The community looks forward to (the program) every year,” O’Neal added.
Brenda Muse, director of curriculum and instruction for Franklin County Public Schools, challenged the audience to vote, to motivate young people to get an education and to lift someone up by encouraging them.
“Your vote is needed and it will make a difference,” Muse said.
Muse talked about the efforts of Fannie Lou Hamer, who worked in the early 1960s with the Civil Rights Movement to make sure black people were able to register to vote.
Pastor Christopher Coats of First Baptist Church in Rocky Mount encouraged the crowd when he said, “Let us use history, to make history.”
Musical performances were also part of the celebration, including the trio of Sheila Witcher, Dijiah Kidd and Tina Estes, World War II veteran Charles Leavelle and the Mitchell Family with brothers Jeff and John and their nephew, Quintin.
Leavelle, 92, had the crowd clapping along with him as he sang “When we walk, we better walk together.”
As he spoke to the crowd, he said bullets and bombs didn’t distinguish between black and white.
Overall, Witcher said she felt the program was well-received and was grateful for the community’s support. Store manager Corey Goins added it is important to teach people to love and not hate.