Rocky Mount Walmart celebrates Black History Month

Now in its 16th year, the program featured inspirational speakers and singers. Ferrum College President David Johns opened the ceremony stating how important history is and that Black History Month teaches him that over and over. Johns discussed how many black historical figures are “invisible in history books” such as Maude Ballou, who was Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s personal secretary from 1955-60. Ballou, he said, was instrumental in documenting a lot of what King said.

He noted that 50% of Ferrum College’s students are minorities, and of them, approximately 40% are African American.

Walmart associates Sara O’Neal and Velma Witcher helped start the program 16 years ago. The store manager at the time, who was not black, had come from out of state and recommended the store have a Black History Month celebration.

Witcher said she feels the celebration is important because it tells the community about black history, which can sometimes be forgotten. Plus, different people attend the celebration from year to year.

“The community looks forward to (the program) every year,” O’Neal added.