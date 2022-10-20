 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Family YMCA conducts trunk or treat

The Franklin County Family YMCA hosted a Trunk or Treat event on Oc. 14. The event featured multiple decorated vehicles for community members to visit and a costume party.

“Thank you to everyone who came out and participated in this year’s Trunk or Treat. It was great to see everyone dressed up! Whether you came in a costume, set up a trunk, donated candy, or just came to socialize, the Y is very thankful. None of this would have been possible without the help of staff and community,” said Karli Johnson, Youth, Family and Fitness director, of the Franklin County Family YMCA.

The decorated vehicles included a witches corner and football stadium. The costumes ranged from angels and bananas to scary clowns and scarecrows. It was a family friendly event that was enjoyed by both adults and children.

“It is always awesome to be able to offer these fun events for the community. Seeing the kids’costumes and the joy on their faces when getting candy is priceless," said Jessica Thomason, branch/membership director, of the Rocky Mount YMCA.

- Lauren Daniel, Franklin County YMCA

