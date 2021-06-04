 Skip to main content
Feline Friday
Feline Friday: Pet of the Week

Mary, domestic short hair

Mary is a sweet 3-year-old tortoiseshell girl. She has a wonderful disposition, loves attention, and doesn’t seem to mind the company of other cats. She would prefer an indoor-only home to stay safe. Mary has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Matcha, domestic short hair

Matcha is a handsome, 2-year-old tabby boy. He wants nothing more than a human family to give him unlimited love. As is typical of orange and white tabby cats, Matcha has an amazing personality. He’s also been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

