Feline Fridays 10 21 2022

Patches, domestic short hair

Patches is a shy, 5-month-old sweetheart with the prettiest fur patch markings. She loves attention and enjoys playing with toys, especially feathers and strings. She gets along with her other kitten friends who are hanging out at the adoption center. She would enjoy being adopted with a friend in their new forever home. Patches is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Tom, domestic short hair

This little fellow is named after the cartoon character that used to chase Jerry the mouse. And he looks like the cartoon with his dark gray and white fur markings. Tom and his brother, Jerry, are available for adoption and would love to be adopted together. They are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 540-489-3491.