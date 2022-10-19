 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feline Fridays 10 21 2022

Patches, domestic short hair

Patches is a shy, 5-month-old sweetheart with the prettiest fur patch markings. She loves attention and enjoys playing with toys, especially feathers and strings. She gets along with her other kitten friends who are hanging out at the adoption center. She would enjoy being adopted with a friend in their new forever home. Patches is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Tom, domestic short hair

This little fellow is named after the cartoon character that used to chase Jerry the mouse. And he looks like the cartoon with his dark gray and white fur markings. Tom and his brother, Jerry, are available for adoption and would love to be adopted together. They are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 540-489-3491.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thousands of terrified fish throw themselves onto Outer Banks beach, videos show

Thousands of terrified fish throw themselves onto Outer Banks beach, videos show

Mystified Outer Banks tourists witnessed a bizarre act of nature Friday, Oct. 14, as fish began flinging themselves onto the beach at Ocracoke Island. Multiple videos shared on social media show the ocean appeared to boil with fish as they tumbled over each other in the surf. The so-called “bluefish blitz” concluded with thousands of dying fish piled on the sand, flopping up and down as ...

Editorial: Rocky Mount voters should study confrontation videos

Editorial: Rocky Mount voters should study confrontation videos

With a history that dates back before the American Revolution, Rocky Mount, the 4,900-population seat of Franklin County, is generally a charming place that, like most all rural communities, is striving to find new ways forward in an economy that’s no longer centered on factory jobs. Though some town residents and even a few town council members have been skeptical of Rocky Mount’s most innovative economic development experiment, the creation of the Harvester Performance Center, that music venue has remained a boon to the region since its opening in 2014. Unfortunately, another distinguishing thing about Rocky Mount, especially when it comes to speculations on the inner workings of its tiny town government, is a proliferation of conspiracy theories.