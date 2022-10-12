Feline Fridays

With a history that dates back before the American Revolution, Rocky Mount, the 4,900-population seat of Franklin County, is generally a charming place that, like most all rural communities, is striving to find new ways forward in an economy that’s no longer centered on factory jobs. Though some town residents and even a few town council members have been skeptical of Rocky Mount’s most innovative economic development experiment, the creation of the Harvester Performance Center, that music venue has remained a boon to the region since its opening in 2014. Unfortunately, another distinguishing thing about Rocky Mount, especially when it comes to speculations on the inner workings of its tiny town government, is a proliferation of conspiracy theories.