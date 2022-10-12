Feline Fridays

Copper, domestic short hair
Got fuzzy toy mice? Balls that make jingle sounds? Fluffy feathers? Copper is a huge fan of just about every imaginable toy there is. This spunky 6-month-old is rowdy and ready to party. He brings lots of laughter with his playful antics and will purr endlessly when he's exhausted and ready for a nap. Copper would love to be adopted along with a friend. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
Lady Bug, domestic short hair
Lady Bug is a petite Russian blue girl who eventually will grow into her oversized ears and saucer-like eyes. She is mesmerized at the variety of toys available at the adoption center. She has enjoyed being entertained by them and by her new kitten friends. She would do best if she was to be adopted with another kitten so they can thrive and grow together. Lady Bug is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 540-489-3491.