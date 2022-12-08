Ferrum College professor to visit Israel as part of fellowship program

Ferrum College professor Timothy Durham was recently named as one of 35 national participants in a bridge-building mission to Israel. He will be touring the country meeting with contemporaries as part of the faculty fellowship program set to begin later this month.

The program is being provided by the Jewish National Fund-USA as a way to bring more collaboration between the United States and Israel. Durham said his participation came about unexpectedly.

“It was really a chance encounter online,” he said. The program came up during an online search for grant opportunities.

As an assistant professor of crop science at Ferrum College, Durham said he saw this program as an opportunity to speak with similar scientists and professors in Israel to learn more about the varying types of crops grown there as well as the techniques used. He will be joined by other participants nationwide from a wide range of disciplines.

One of the goals of the program listed by Jewish National Fund-USA, is to better understand the many facets of Israel’s evolving national and international policies. Participants are expected to gain a deeper awareness of the many challenges faced by the country and the creativity, spirit and ingenuity that Israelis bring to tackling those issues.

According to a recent news release by the Jewish National Fund-USA, the goal of the program is to develop collaborations, research projects, co-authoring articles and establish exchange programs between faculty and students. Participants will also be exposed to contemporary Israeli society, culture, historical sites and the way of life in Israel.

Durham said he is looking forward to speaking with contemporaries at several institutions around the country. He is interested in learning more about the crops grown in Israel as well as the techniques used to create a sustainable oasis in the desert.

“It is very appealing to me,” Durham said.

The program begins on Dec. 26 and will continue until Jan. 8. Durham is currently staying with family in New York before taking the ten hour flight from Newark, New Jersey.

Durham said he is looking forward to taking what he has learned on this trip and presenting it to his students in the upcoming spring semester. He often tries to discuss agriculture techniques outside of Southwest Virginia.