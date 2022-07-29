Ferrum names new associate vice president for institutional advancement

Sarah H. Bowman will become the associate vice president for institutional advancement at Ferrum College, a Wednesday press release from the college said.

“Sarah’s breadth of experience and passion for higher education will make her a great asset to the College. Throughout the hiring process, it was clear that she identified with Ferrum’s mission and understood how our marketing and engagement efforts are paramount to achieving the ambitious goals we seek to achieve in the coming years,” Wilson Payne, vice president for institutional advancement, told The Franklin News-Post. “During this inflection point within higher education, I couldn’t be more thrilled to have Sarah join our team as we seek to grow our presence throughout Virginia’s Blue Ridge and the broader region.”

The Alleghany County native comes to Ferrum from Campbell University’s School of Osteopathic Medicine in North Carolina, having been the executive director of external affairs and alumni engagement since 2020. She previously served as Campbell University’s director of alumni engagement and health policy and director of marketing and communications.

In her role, she will provide leadership and direction for internal and external communications, marketing, alumni relations and special programs and events.

“My office will partner with institutional leadership to develop advancement strategies and lead a team that works collaboratively with students, alumni, and friends to meet these institutional goals,” she said.

Bowman received her undergraduate degree in history and English from the University of Virginia. She also holds a Juris Doctor from Campbell University.

The release noted that Bowman’s husband, Andy Bowman, will continue in his current roles as director of continuing education and clinical associate professor of pharmacy practice at Campbell University for the time being but that they both plan to make Franklin County their long term home.

“I grew up in Alleghany County and my husband’s family has been part of the agricultural and educational communities of Franklin County for generations. We are very happy to come home to the mountains to be a part of the invaluable service Ferrum College and its alumni provide to Southwest Virginia and beyond,” Bowman said.