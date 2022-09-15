Ferrum travels to Georgia in search of first win

FERRUM - A football battle of Panthers, both of whom are winless, commences in Georgia Saturday when Ferrum College visits LaGrange (Ga.) College for a non-conferene match-up.

Ferrum (0-2) and LaGrange (0-1) were once USA South Athletic Conference rivals, but they haven’t played since Ferrum left that league for the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).

Neither team has lit up the scoreboard this season.

Ferrum has managed only 12 points in setbacks to NCAA Division II University of Virginia’s College at Wise (nine points) and Muskingum (Ohio) University (three points) and surrendered 72 points in those losses, while LaGrange fell 56-10 in its season-opener to Berry (Ga.) College last week.

Against Muskingum, kicker Seth Deaton produced the Panthers’ lone points when he nailed a 21-yard field goal at the 6:51 mark of the first quarter to make the count 7-3.

Ferrum signal caller Brayden Hawkins was 14 of 31 passing for 99 yards. He was intercepted once.

LaGrange, now a football only member of the USA South, was scheudled to open its season two weeks ago against Middle Georgia, but the game was canceled because of “problems within Middle Georgia’s program,’’ a release posted to LaGrange’s football website said.

Against Berry, LaGrange held an advantage of more than one minute (30:40 to 29:20) in time of possession, but that was all.

Berry passed for 345 yards, rushed for 195 and played turnover-free football as opposed to LaGrange’s 198 passing yards, 111 rushing yards and three miscues.

LaGrange led 3-0 after the first quarter before Berry rebounded, courtesy of a 21-7 scoring surge. Berry blanked LaGrange, 35-0, after intermission to produce the final count.

Quarterback Shedrick Lindsay threw for 154 yards, running back JayDon Cooper rushed for 54 and receiver De’Queze Fryer totaled 65 receiving yards. Lindsay is in his fifth year as LaGrange’s signal caller

Ferrum trailed 7-3 last week before Muskingum used a 24-7 scoring spree to conquer the Panthers in a first-time encounter which maked Ferrum’s 2022 home opener at W.B. Adams Stadium.

Ferrum brings a four-game losing streak into the contest and has not led since the fourth quarter of last year’s 28-24 ODAC loss to Washington and Lee University in Lexington.

LaGrange, led by head coach Earl Chambers, a former running backs coach at James Madison University, is 2-9 in its last 11 games.

Chambers played football at the University of Georgia and during his tenure, the Bulldogs were 3-1 in bowl games; one of those postseason wins came in the Outback Bowl, and 33-11 overall.

LaGrange added football to its intercollegiate athletic roster in 2006 and finished 0-10 in each of its first two years of play.

Year No. 3 yielded a 9-2 reccord,which stands as the program’s lone winning season, a league championship and a Division III playoff appearance.

In 2012, LaGrange began play in the USA South.

Overall, LaGrange is 51-99.

LaGrange brings a three-game losing streak dating to last year’s 2-8 campaign into Saturday’s game. Its lone victories last year came at the expense of USA South foes Southern Virgina University and Greensboro (N.C.) College.

LaGrange returns the game next season to complete a two-year contract.

Both teams have open dates next week before beginning conference play on Saturday, Sept 24.

Ferrum plays at Shenandoah University that day, while LaGrange entertains Methodist (N.C.) University.​