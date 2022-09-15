Two popular annual events resume this weekend on opposite sides of Smith Mountain Lake after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic: the Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival and the Antique and Classic Boat Show.

Saturday will mark the 30th motor boat show organized by the SML chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society. This year’s show will be held at Crazy Horse Marina in Franklin County rather than the old standby, Mariners Landing in Bedford County.

The wine festival, meanwhile, will be happening Saturday and Sunday at Mariners Landing.

Wine festival pours it onWith its return, the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce wants to make the SML Wine Festival bigger than ever. Several nationally acclaimed bands were added to the music lineup this year to go with the more than 30 wineries set to attend.

Saturday’s headline band will be The SteelDrivers, a Nashville-based bluegrass group that has been nominated for several Grammy Awards and won for Best Bluegrass Album in 2015. On Sunday, eight-piece soul band St. Paul & The Broken Bones will perform in the headliner spot.

Andrew Bruns, executive director of the SML Regional Chamber of Commerce, said the fame of the two bands has led to more ticket sales locations outside the lake area. Tickets have been sold to people in 19 states.

“It’s going to be phenomenal,” Bruns said. “It will be a terrific event for anyone who comes.”

Mariners Landing in Huddleston was originally announced as the new home of the SML Wine Festival in January 2020. It was previously held at Crazy Horse Marina in Moneta. The event, which started in 1989, was canceled in 2020 and 2021.

Shuttles will be provided from the parking areas to the festival. Parking will be set up in an area on Graves Harbor Trail and an open field on Lake Retreat Road, according to Josh Newsome, owner of New Event Logistics.

More information on the festival as well as ticket purchasing options can be found at smlwinefestival.com.

Show celebrates wooden boats

The classic boat show usually attracts between 35 and 50 boats, but it’s not the club’s only gathering; the members get together and go cruising regularly.

The boat show is free to attend and will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“The nice part about this lake, which a lot of lakes don’t have, is we have restaurants on the lake. We have things to do, places to go, and we can do it all by boat. You can visit your neighbor by boat,” club member Alan Frederick said.

Club member David Olsen noted that owning a full size craft is not a prerequisite for joining the club. He didn’t own one when he joined, but the club members helped him try out different things and figure out what he liked before making a purchase.

Frederick added that some club members focus on model boat building, rather than full size craft.

The club members are eager to share their passion with anyone and everyone — especially younger people. Frederick compared wooden boats to cars.

“Wooden boats aren’t any different from a car; as long as you maintain them, they’re not that hard to take care of,” Frederick said. “It’s just a great hobby to get into.”

Frederick has been working on a 35-foot runabout and has had help from a local student, Olivia Dow.

“She comes and works with me whenever she can, and that really helps a lot. She’s getting a good education and she enjoys it, so it’s fun. Her grandpa is in our club so she’s sort of gotten the itch a little bit,” Frederick said.

The feature boat at this year’s show is Mike Mutchler’s 1990 Grand Craft named Deelited.

It’s a 24-foot luxury sport utility model, and one of 19 built.

Mutchler has dubbed the 460 V-8 inside of Deelited his “ecumenical engine.” The engine was purchased from Ford, marinized by Chrysler and uses a General Motors carburetor.

Anyone can enter the boat show, including people who are not club members. Many participants are lake residents, but some come from further afield.

This year, Miss America IX is slated to make an appearance.

A 1930 speedboat, Miss America IX is famous for being the first boat to exceed 100 mph, which it did on March 20, 1931, on the Indian River in Florida where it topped out at 102.256 mph.

The craft has been at the SML boat show twice before — first in 2011 and again in 2016 — while under the ownership of Chuck and Diane Mistele. Chuck Mistele died last year, but his family still owns Miss America IX and his son-in-law and Diane Mistele are taking it around.