Franklin County board votes to require mask exemption documentation

The school system needs to do everything it can to keep schools open, because it’s better for pupils to be in school in person, especially if they are going to make up for education missed during the previous school year, when schools were physically shut down, she said. “Some of our students already have missed 16 or more days of in-person learning, and we know the power of in-person learning, of students interacting with their teachers, on a day to day basis. So therefore I am very concerned about the learning gap,” Cobbs said.

The forms Cobbs presented were modeled on those used by other school systems, and were reviewed by the school system’s interim attorney, Micah Schwartz with Virginia law firm McGuireWoods. The school board’s previous attorney, Stephen Maddy, resigned suddenly Sept 2.

Staff will use the information filled out on the forms determine what accommodations can and should be made for students with approved exemptions, said Assistant Superintendent Sue Rogers.

Of the two board members who have expressed the most sympathy toward critics of mask mandates during the months the debate has raged, Blackwater District Representative Arlet Greer signaled a change of heart before the vote on Cobbs’ recommendation took place.