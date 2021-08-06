Franklin County Family YMCA offers swimming classes, reminds about summer water safety

Franklin County Family YMCA wants to ensure that water safety doesn’t get lost in Franklin County’s eagerness to reopen this summer. As temperatures rise, kids want to cool off, whether that is in home pools, ponds, lakes, rivers, streams or oceans. This means the risk of drowning is as prevalent as ever.

On Aug. 16 the Y will be providing swim lessons to the children who missed out on school term swim sessions last year due to COVID-19.

“With the help of donations from local businesses and community members, we’re preparing to teach approximately nine hundred second and third graders invaluable water safety and swimming skills this year. Last year, we were unable to run our typical second grade swim program and want to make sure that all students have the opportunity to learn water safety,” said Kameron Kitts, aquatics director at the Rocky Mount YMCA.

The local businesses providing support include Carilion, CAPPs, American National Bank, Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia and Cooper Classics. The Y is encouraging other businesses and organizations in the area to support the cost of the program through tax deductible donations.