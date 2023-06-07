Matt Chandler’s back nine to close the opening round of the 2012 Virginia State Golf Association (VSGA) Mid-Amateur Championship is something Darrell Craft will never forget.

Craft often had to stop and ask himself if he had ever seen a golfer make it look as easy as Chandler did on Nos. 10 through 18 at Hidden Valley Country Club that Friday in late September.

Simply labeling Chandler as “on fire” wouldn’t have done him justice.

Chandler sank six birdies. He made eagle on the par-5 12th. Add in two pars, and it was a sizzling stretch that vaulted him to the top of the leader board and on his way to the title.

“Matt that day was a volcano,” Craft remembered Saturday “That’s how good Matt Chandler was.”

Chandler, who was raised in Franklin County, died Thursday morning at the age of 40.

No cause of death was given.

Craft, the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame tournament chairman, is set to be inducted into the organization’s hall of fame alongside Chandler this November.

The hall of fame’s three-day tournament begins this upcoming Friday at Hidden Valley Country Club and also will be played at Waterfront Country Club and Roanoke Country Club. It will honor Chandler and the legacy he left behind as one of the most decorated golfers from the Roanoke Valley.

“I think it goes without saying the whole event will be dedicated to him,” Craft said, adding players will be asked to wear a ribbon in Chandler’s honor.

The 50th anniversary of the RVGA Hall of Fame is going to kick off Wednesday evening with a champions dinner that Craft has organized over the past six months.

Chandler, along with most of the tournament’s 33 champions, were going to be at Roanoke Country Club to celebrate their accomplishments.

Craft is pushing back the start of the dinner to accommodate those who are attending the visitation and memorial service for Chandler that’s set for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Willow Creek Country Club in Rocky Mount.

“It will probably turn into a lot of Matt conversations and what he did,” Craft said of the dinner.

Those conversations will circle back to Chandler’s dominating stretch that began with the 2012 VSGA Mid-Am title and saw him win 14 major tournaments through 2018.

He tied Dicky Linkous with five RVGA Hall of Fame Open titles, including winning a record four consecutive titles between 2015 and 2018, and he claimed two of his three Roanoke Valley Match Play championships in 2012 and 2017.

“The caliber of player that Matt is, I would say that he’s probably a couple of notches above most players in the valley. He is that good. He has proved it,” Salem’s Justin Young said of Chandler in a 2018 interview with The Roanoke Times. “I think in his mind when he tees it up, he feels like he should win. What he has done has been fantastic. … You might not see anybody ever do that again.”

Chandler rallied from six strokes back to win the 2017 RVGA Hall of Fame title in a playoff over Linkous.

“I was also thinking that I win this one, that’s six and [Chandler] has only three. Now it’s five and four. And he’s going to catch me sooner or later,” Linkous told The Roanoke Times after the tournament.

Chandler’s golf accomplishments date back to his senior season at Franklin County High School when he led the Eagles to a runner-up team finish in the 1999 Group AAA championship. He won the individual title by one stroke with a two-day total of 147.

Chandler turned pro at 18 and spent parts of 11 years on various mini-tours in the southeastern United States. He applied to the USGA to regain his amateur status, which he gained in October 2011.

His return to the amateur ranks allowed him to thrive in the region.

He began by winning the VSGA Mid-Am, the Roanoke Valley Match Play and Roanoke Valley Four-Ball titles in 2012, and the winning didn’t stop that year.

Chandler added two more VSGA Mid-Am championships in 2015 and ’16, and he won the Allegheny Amateur in 2018.

“Matt is an amazing golfer and on top of that is he’s such a nice guy,” Roanoker Chase Bailey said after Chandler won the 2018 RVGA Hall of Fame Open title. “Even when you’re playing against him, you’re rooting for his ball to go in the hole.”

Chandler and LaCroix teamed up to win two VSGA championships and several area titles.

They won the VSGA Four-Ball Championship in 2014 and claimed the second annual VSGA Four-Ball Match Play Championship in 2016.

The duo also won local tournaments such as the Autumn Invitational and Hidden Valley Four-Ball.

“My good friend is as good as you can find in the area,” LaCroix said of Chandler in a 2012 interview. “… The name of his game is simplicity. He hits the ball straight, he doesn’t make mistakes, his irons are like lasers ... they’re always right at the pin.”

Chandler’s three Roanoke Valley Match Play titles (2012, 2017 and 2020) all came against LaCroix in the finals. In fact, Chandler’s last major victory came in the 2022 Valley Four-Ball Classic in which he and Steven Jenkins defeated LaCroix and Jack Wilkes on the second playoff hole.

Chandler also won the Valley Four-Ball Classic with Rodney Jones in 2012 and 2013.

“I will never forget Matt Chandler. Never,” Craft said. “Because he was a great person to begin with, he was nothing but a gentleman … on the golf course. He was nothing but respectful to me and I just liked him. I’ll never forget.”