Franklin County is hosting Blue Ridge title encounters

Saturday is “Championship Day’’ in the Blue Ridge District with Franklin County entertaining title games in four sports and the boys and girls outdoor track and field meet.

C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field is the site for the girls soccer and boys soccer matches, starting at noon and 2 p.m.

W.W. Naff Jr. Field is the site for the title contest in baseball, starting at 2 p.m.

The Benjamin Franklin Middle School Softball Complex is the site for the championship game in softball, starting at 2 p.m.

Bruce M. Kent Track Field is the site for the Outdoor Track and Field boys and girls championship meets, starting at 9 a.m.

Semifinal-round games are Friday at the sites of the higher seed.

Class 6 Region A tournament play begins in girls and boys tennis and girls and boys lacrosse Friday.

The tennis teams face Floyd E. Kellam with both matches starting at 1 p.m.

The Eagles girls lacrosse team takes on Manchester at 6 p.m. at Ferrum College’s W.B. Adams Stadium.

Eagles head coach Jacklyn Prillaman is a former Franklin County and Ferrum standout.

Franklin County’s boys lacrosse team travels to Thomas Dale for a 6 p.m. post-season contest.