MONETA—Bailey Smoot put two balls in the back of the net, while Leighton Lang, McKenzie Oakes, and Lindsie Hicks each scored one to lift Franklin County’s junior varsity girls soccer team over Staunton River, 5-1, Monday night.

“I was really proud of the team effort on this one,” said Eagles head coach David Campbell. “Sometimes it’s tough to get up for Monday games—and we had just come off a loss last Friday, so it was important to gather as much intensity from the get-go as possible.’’

Franklin County scored first with 22:30 left in the first half. Smoot lofted a corner kick toward the Staunton River goal where Oakes capitalized on the opportunity and put the Eagles ahead 1-0.

Smoot went on to score the next two goals for Franklin County, the first at the 10:40 mark in the first half.

“That was a sweet goal for Bailey,” Campbell said. “She worked hard to find an opening, weaved through a couple defenders, and got the point.”

The Eagles (3-3-2, 2-2 Blue Ridge District) took the 2-0 lead into halftime.

Less than a minute into the second half, Smoot scored her second goal on another unassisted play, once again, weaving through defenders to make the strike at the 29:27 mark.

Three minutes later, Lang traveled through the Staunton River line and popped one in the goal at the 26:13 mark for an unassisted point and making the score 4-0 Franklin County.

Staunton River netted its lone goal at the 19:23 mark to make the score 4-1, but with less than two minutes remaining, Oakes fed the ball to Hicks, who placed the ball in the back of the net for the Eagles to secure the 5-1 victory.

“I was really happy to see so many people get involved offensively,” Campbell said. “That we had four different players scoring goals says something about how well we were spreading it around.”

Campbell also praised the play of the defensive line and the midfield.

“Lily Davis-Craighead continues to really dominate her side of the field in the fullback position,” Campbell said. “Ava Bowman and Lily Anderson were nails back there. And then on the other side of the line, Abby Deering also provided strong play. Their communication is also getting better with each outing.”

Campbell also praised the play of Cara Henderson at the defensive midfield position.

“Cara was coming off an ankle injury and starting for a player who was sick. The ankle held up well, and Cara really held the back line together with aggressive plays and good pass distribution,” Campbell said.