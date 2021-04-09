Franklin County Sheriff's deputy receives recognition

Deputy John Lavinder was recently recognized by WoodmenLife and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for his commitment to the community. For 29 years, Lavinder has been a K9 bloodhound handler for the sheriff’s office. He also has served as an instructor for agencies along the East Coast, and has been to Brazil several times to train officers on how to work with bloodhounds. “It’s hard work but so rewarding to be able to help locate an elderly person, a lost child or help solve a case,” Lavinder said.