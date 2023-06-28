The Franklin County Sheriff's Office made a second arrest Monday in connection with the robbery of a Rocky Mount store.

At about 5:50 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to calls about a possible robbery in progress at Raven's Country Store in the 2000 block of South Main Street, according to a press release.

The sheriff's office said a suspect, a juvenile, took an undisclosed amount of money and left the store. He fled but was "quickly apprehended."

On Monday, the sheriff's office arrested the second suspect, 19-year-old Evan Lee McNeil. The Rocky Mount teen was charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of robbery as a party in the second degree.

McNeil is being held in jail without bond. The juvenile suspect remains unidentified by law enforcement due to his age.