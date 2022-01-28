Am I not bee-u-tiful? My foster mom says I have the most unusual markings she has ever seen. BCB found... View on PetFinder
Early idea is for about an inch or two in the Roanoke Valley by the time the storm moves away late Saturday morning, with maybe a little more in the New River Valley.
Franklin County High School recently released the names on its Honor Roll and Principal's List for the second nine weeks.
The Franklin County Board of Supervisors rejected a proposal to create a career and technical education center using the former Mod-U-Kraf bui…
In her second run for the title Miss Virginia Association of Fairs Pageant, Miss Franklin County Agricultural Fair, Torie Shifflett, took home…
United States Navy veteran Hugh Gravitt IV has been awarded a Quilt of Valor by Cindy Manfre, group leader of the Quilting Sisters of Florida.…
Thomas "T.J." Robertson was carrying a "large wooden stick" when he entered the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a revised indictment.
Many school districts are questioning the use of class ranks and choosing to eliminate them completely after many debates.
Applebee's restaurants, including the ones in Martinsville, Danville and Rocky Mount, have been bought by a Texas family-owned company.
Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, filed a bill that would make it a misdemeanor crime for those who teach critical race theory and other such concepts.
Dudley Elementary School recently released the names on its Honor Roll and Principal’s List for the second nine weeks.