Furry Friends 011323

Juno has a long list of wonderful qualities, including beauty, a sunny disposition and endless affection. This sweet girl is about 18 months old and weighs a svelte 7 pounds. She has gorgeous dilute gray tabby marble markings on her fur and will purr loudly when petted. She gets along with other cats, although she’s really tired of living in a cage and would prefer a home of her own. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. She also gets along with other cats. Currently, she is at the Valley View location of Petsmart in Roanoke.

As the saying goes, good things come in small packages, and Dynamite is a testament to that. This gorgeous charcoal and white pup is a mixed breed of friendly goodness, weighing in at 33 pounds. He is about 18 months old, still a puppy, and would need someone to teach him manners and tricks. He is a muscular boy with lots of energy and would love to go for long leashed walks in the woods. Dynamite likes to pick his four-legged friends carefully, so a meet and greet is necessary. He is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.