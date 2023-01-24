Furry Friends 011823 (copy)

Millie, domestic short hairCute and petite are just two ways to describe Millie. She is a 2-year-old tortoiseshell girl who is as lovable as they come. She is a staff favorite at the adoption center, too! She might not be able to talk but her personality comes through her eyes and with her playfulness. She is curious and sometimes will talk, too. Millie is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. She also gets along with other cats.

Vanna, mixed breedVanna’s ears are the first thing you’ll notice when you meet her. When she’s curious, they’ll stick straight up on her head. Her pretty markings are another thing you’ll notice. She has a silky, dark gray body with patches of white. She is not only gorgeous but extremely lovable and just wants to please her people. At 10 months old, Millie is almost full grown and weighs in at 25 pounds. She is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. She needs someone to help her with leash training and tricks.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 540-489-3491.