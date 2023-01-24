 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Furry Friends

Furry Friends 011823 (copy)

Millie, domestic short hairCute and petite are just two ways to describe Millie. She is a 2-year-old tortoiseshell girl who is as lovable as they come. She is a staff favorite at the adoption center, too! She might not be able to talk but her personality comes through her eyes and with her playfulness. She is curious and sometimes will talk, too. Millie is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. She also gets along with other cats.

Vanna, mixed breedVanna’s ears are the first thing you’ll notice when you meet her. When she’s curious, they’ll stick straight up on her head. Her pretty markings are another thing you’ll notice. She has a silky, dark gray body with patches of white. She is not only gorgeous but extremely lovable and just wants to please her people. At 10 months old, Millie is almost full grown and weighs in at 25 pounds. She is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. She needs someone to help her with leash training and tricks.

People are also reading…

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 540-489-3491.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ford says it had not made Virginia site selection decision on battery plant

Ford says it had not made Virginia site selection decision on battery plant

A Ford Motor Co. spokeswoman said Thursday the auto manufacturer had not selected a site for its planned electric vehicle battery plant in partnership with a Chinese company, just hours after the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that two sources said the company had notified state officials that it had picked Virginia for the multi-billion dollar project.

Ford disputes reporting on Pittsylvania County pick for battery project

Ford disputes reporting on Pittsylvania County pick for battery project

Ford Motor Co. notified Virginia that it had selected the Southern Virginia Mega Site at Berry Hill for an electric battery plant prior to Gov. Glenn Youngkin scuttling the plan, according to two people with knowledge of the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity. Ford was also working on the site.