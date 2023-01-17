Furry Friends 011823

Effie, terrier mix

Effie is adjusting to her new life in a foster home, but she is actively recruiting for new pet parents. At 10 years old, she found herself homeless through no fault of her own. She is great at getting around but prefers sleeping over playing. She navigates steps in her foster home but would prefer that her new one has fewer steps. She's a love bug who loves attention from her people. She's 29 pounds, which is considered a perfect size. Effie is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. She also loves other dogs, kids and cats.

Mitchell, domestic short hair

Mitchell is an 8-month-old diamond in the rough. This gorgeous brown tabby boy is scared of being in the adoption center. It's not his fault. The shelter can sometimes be a scary place with dogs barking and loud noises. He really needs a quiet home where he can first decompress and then work on being a lovable (and loved) kitty. He doesn't mind other cats. In fact, if adopted with one, that would give sweet Mitchell the confidence to come out of his shy shell. Mitchell is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 540-489-3491.