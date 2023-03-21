Fanny, mixed breed Fanny is a 7-month-old, 51-pound girl who came to the adoption center with her siblings. She can be a barker at first upon meeting new people but will quickly warm up once she knows they mean her no harm. She would love a family who can teach her manners, including on leash, and take her for walks to build her self-confidence. Fanny is reportedly good with other dogs, children and has previously lived around chickens. She is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

Jim, domestic short hairJim is often overlooked at the shelter because he isn’t kitten sized and doesn’t go ballistic over jingly toys or fuzzy mice. At 3, Jim has outgrown his crazy kitten phase but would still make an excellent companion. Need a couch potato? Jim’s your guy. Need someone to soak up solar rays on a sunny day? Jim’s up for the job. Have an endless bowl of cat food but no one will eat it? Jim can fit that bill, too. Jim is pretty much perfect if you’re looking for something other than a deranged kitten. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.