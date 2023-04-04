Clef, mixed breed

When it came time for St. Patrick’s Day, Clef thought he’d have the luck of the Irish on his side and find a forever home. Sadly, this 37-pound bundle of fun didn’t get his wish. At just 5 years old, this sweet guy is ready for an energetic family to take him places and teach him manners. While he seems to get along with other dogs at the adoption center, he would prefer a meet and greet with other dogs to ensure it’s a perfect match. Clef is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.