Clef, mixed breed
When it came time for St. Patrick’s Day, Clef thought he’d have the luck of the Irish on his side and find a forever home. Sadly, this 37-pound bundle of fun didn’t get his wish. At just 5 years old, this sweet guy is ready for an energetic family to take him places and teach him manners. While he seems to get along with other dogs at the adoption center, he would prefer a meet and greet with other dogs to ensure it’s a perfect match. Clef is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Millie, domestic short hair
Cute and petite are just two ways to describe Millie. She is a 2-year-old tortoiseshell girl who is as lovable as they come. She is a staff favorite at the adoption center, too! She might not be able to talk but her personality comes through her eyes and with her playfulness. She is curious and sometimes will talk, too. Millie is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. She also gets along with other cats.
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 540-489-3491.