Lilac, SiameseLovely Lilac is an 8-month-old beauty who is looking for a permanent forever home. She gets along with other cats but is unsure about dogs so any new meet and greet would have to be supervised. Lilac would prefer an indoor-only home where she can stay safe from harm. This little lady loves to play with toy feathers and toy mice that she can chase. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.