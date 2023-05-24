Lilac, SiameseLovely Lilac is an 8-month-old beauty who is looking for a permanent forever home. She gets along with other cats but is unsure about dogs so any new meet and greet would have to be supervised. Lilac would prefer an indoor-only home where she can stay safe from harm. This little lady loves to play with toy feathers and toy mice that she can chase. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
Steeler, beagle and retriever mixThis handsome fellow is 30 pounds of pure goodness and love.
At 4 months old, Steeler is still a puppy and is learning new things.
He would love a person to take him on walks and for playtime. He gets along with just about everyone.
Steeler is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 540-489-3491.
