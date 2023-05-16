Laid back and lovable, 5-year-old Larry is seeking a forever home that doesn't involve living in a cat condo. He'd rather be your number one kitty and in return, he will repay his human with endless purring and unlimited affection. Larry doesn't really care for the loud noise in the shelter and probably would need some time to decompress when he arrives in his new, indoor-only home. Larry gets along with other cats, and is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.