Larry, domestic short hair
Laid back and lovable, 5-year-old Larry is seeking a forever home that doesn't involve living in a cat condo. He'd rather be your number one kitty and in return, he will repay his human with endless purring and unlimited affection. Larry doesn't really care for the loud noise in the shelter and probably would need some time to decompress when he arrives in his new, indoor-only home. Larry gets along with other cats, and is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
Kodi, terrier/pit bull mix
Kodi is a dapper 3-year-old, 56-pound fellow whose best friend was once a cat. This handsome guy came to the adoption center through no fault of his own. He loves people, has lived with other dogs and kids and knows the command "sit." Kodi is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, crate trained and possibly potty trained. He would love to meet his forever family soon!
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 540-489-3491.