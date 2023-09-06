Ellis, domestic short hair
Little lady Ellis will grab your attention right away with her endless purring. Her eyes also seem to beg for attention, and she will give gentle nudges to let you know she wants to be petted. Ellis is only 4 months old and loves to play with all types of toys and with her kitten friends. She gets along with everyone and is extremely lovable. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
Oscar, Labrador retriever mix
Oscar was found covered in fleas and ticks and extremely skinny. Thankfully, a foster has nursed him back to health and he is now a healthy 55 pounds at just 7 months old. This sweet boy is food motivated and is eager to learn more in a new forever home. He gets along with bigger dogs and seems to not be shy around strangers. He is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society
at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com
or call 540-489-3491.