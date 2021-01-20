Furry Friends of Franklin County

Casey is a delightfully playful little girl who loves toys and her kitten friends. She would probably do best in a home with another kitten so they can keep each other company. She’s been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Martha is around 8 years old and weighs about 40 pounds. She has an inoperable cancerous mass in her mouth and is taking steroids and pain medicine. She is great with people, but doesn’t want a home with other dogs or cats. She also seems to be housetrained and knows sit, stay, paw and up.