Reese, domestic short hairAt just 1 year old, Reese still has a lot of growing up to do but doing it in a cat condo at the adoption center isn’t where he’d like to be! He would much rather be snuggled on a warm bed with a human who will pet him and tell him nice things. Reese is a typical orange tabby and white boy who loves shenanigans and toys of all types. He doesn’t mind other cats, either. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
Gromet, retriever mixGromet is in the prime of his life and should be living a life of luxury. And he will! He is optimistic his forever family will see his photo in the paper and come and rescue him. Gromet is 7 years old and weighs 51 pounds. He is about as perfect as they come—he’s good with other dogs, tested well with cats, likes kids and even strangers! He is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.