Reese, domestic short hairAt just 1 year old, Reese still has a lot of growing up to do but doing it in a cat condo at the adoption center isn’t where he’d like to be! He would much rather be snuggled on a warm bed with a human who will pet him and tell him nice things. Reese is a typical orange tabby and white boy who loves shenanigans and toys of all types. He doesn’t mind other cats, either. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.