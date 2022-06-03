Tags
Franklin County’s Ramble Weekend is returning this year for the first time since 2019, but it will look different.
First-year Franklin County varsity girls lacrosse head coach Jacklyn Prillaman has garnered Coach of the Year accolades in Class 6 Region A fo…
Booker T. Washington National Monument recently welcomed two new permanent residents. Two Gloucestershire pigs named June and Emmy have moved …
Franklin County and the town of Rocky Mount will receive more than $1.5 million from the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission for…
FERRUM—Seth Crawford has stepped down as Ferrum College’s head athletic trainer to take a position with Virginia Tech’s sports medicine staff.
Franklin County student-athletes Preston Crowl and Jocelyn Routt have garnered Player of the Year honors in the Blue Ridge District in basebal…
The town of Rocky Mount, the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce and Twin Creeks Distillery were among a group of 259 local and r…
Perhaps the largest ever single equipment update to Franklin County Public Schools’ Career and Technical Education program was recently made p…
Hidden away in a lakeside workshop in Wirtz, Alan Frederick has spent the last year and a half working on his dream project. A unique and mass…
The boy was 5 years old when he visited the Oval Office and asked President Obama, "Is your hair like mine?"