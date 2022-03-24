 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS VARSITY SOCCER

Members of Franklin County's 2022 girls varsity soccer team are front row, from left: Brianna Moore, Sayda Rojas - Campbell, Eryn Murphy, Maggie Hypes, Melody Castaneda-Gonzalez, Lexie Brown and Alex Held. Middle row from left: Abigail Jamison, Kailee Foutz, Charlotte Winch, Haleigh Schaeffer, Addie Roe, Sophia LaBrake, Emma Rinker and Brooklyn Lee. Back row from left: head oach Maryann "Mac" Hodges. manager Yareli Carbajal, Brandi Altice, Rosselyn Hernandez, Taylor Dake, Braylee Gardner, Kadyn McBride, Olivia Chitwood and assistant coach Sierra Ogden.

