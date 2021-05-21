Gracie
Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will again release emergency allotments of benefits to eligible households this month, ac…
Marshals, state police used armored vehicle to approach house were he was.
The school will conduct additional classes using the Franklin Heights Church campus in Rocky Mount as officials prepare to raising funds for a bigger facility in a new location.
Signs are expected to be posted as early as this week warning drivers that construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Virginia 122 an…
For about 15 years, venue manager Gary Jackson has been right in the middle of the Southwest Virginia music scene.
Standing on a small pier overlooking a private pond on Bent Mountain, James Beheler casts his fly rod into the water. On his first cast, he ex…
The Landing Restaurant reopened in its new location at Mariners Landing in Huddleston earlier this month. It is the first of several new resta…
In an email to students and families on Sunday, Franklin County Public Schools announced it would loosen restrictions on wearing masks outside.
Six of the eight students enrolled in the Junior Appalachian Musicians program of Franklin County performed during a live concert at Harvester…
When 86-year-old Tommy Bousman received a loom for knitting as a Christmas gift last year, he wasn’t sure he could learn to use it.