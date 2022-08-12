Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
After 57 years of business, Rocky Mount-based Arrington Flowers closed its doors Friday, July 29.
Phillip Young was sworn in as the new chief of the Rocky Mount Police Department at Monday evening’s town council meeting, just days before hi…
Thomas "T.J." Robertson is scheduled to be sentenced next Thursday for his role in the riots at the U.S. Capitol.
CALLAWAY—Franklin County Speedway stages the annual Buster Carroll Memorial Saturday (Aug. 13) with the first green flag falling at 7 p.m.
Starting the first day of the new school year, there were six more school resource officers assigned to Franklin County Public Schools.
At least three people were injured in a collision between a jet skipersonal watercraft and a boat on Smith Mountain Lake Thursday night.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office participated in the “Fill the Bus” campaign this year at Walmart. Sponsored by the Salvation Army, Frankl…
WESTLAKE — The Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission approved Smith Mountain Lake’s first no-wakesurfing zone Tuesday while also agreeing to pause any application for future zones until next summer.
Franklin County Public Schools is introducing a division-wide cellphone use policy this school year.
Jacob Fracker's testimony against his colleague, who played a larger role in the insurrection, was cited by federal prosecutors.