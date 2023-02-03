FERRUM—Over the last three games, Ferrum College has challenged each of the top three teams in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC): Roanoke College and Randolph-Macon College and Guilford (N.C.) College—both of which are nationally-ranked in NCAA Division III.

In the three encounters, Ferrum was akin to David—minus the slingshot.

In other words, the Panthers were 0-3 against the leagues best to date.

That third loss came on Wednesday night, 75-65, before a home audience at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

The Panthers (8-13, 4-8 ODAC) were held to 22 first-half points, but recovered in the second half finishing one point shy of doubling that count (43).

Guilford (17-4, 10-2), ranked 16th nationally, led by 25 points at the 16:56 mark of the second half, but Ferrum was able to cut the deficit to nine points twice in the closing moments.

“This is why the ODAC is so different from any other league, you’ve got (multiple) teams who are in the top 25 in the country and that can go deep in the NCAA tournament and the others aren’t far behind,’’ first-year Panthers bench boss Patrick Corrigan said.

“That makes it tough. You can play well and lose and I think we’ve done that (this season).

“Roanoke (a 101-53 waxing) was an eye-opener for us. I thought we responded nicely at Randolph-Macon. Against Guilford, you always have to rebound well to have a chance to win and we didn’t do that,’’ Corrigan said. “We played well enough offensively to win.’’

The Panthers lost the rebound battle, 44-21.

Guilford had a 21-4 advantage on the offensive glass and that led to a 26-5 edge in second-chance points.

The Quakers led for 37:14 minutes of the 40-minute contest.

Ferrum made 60.7% (17 of 28) of its shots and 70% (7 of 10) of its 3-point field-goal attempts in the second half.

In the first half, the Panthers cut a 19-10 deficit to 24-20 with 5:17 remaining, courtesy of a 10-5 surge.

Then, Guilford responded with a 15-2 run to craft a 39-22 advantage at halftime.

“In the first half, I thought we had good shots, we just missed them,’’ Corrigan said of his team’s 34.8% shooting in the opening 20 minutes.

“We are improving, but it’s been a tough stretch (of games). We just haven’t had the results that we would have like. We’re still fighting, but (the losing) still hurts.

“We’re staying the course and, hopefully, we’ll do something down the stretch,’’ Corrrigan said.

The Panthers have four regular-season games remaining with three of those on the road: at Eastern Mennonite University, at the University of Lynchburg, home versus Hampden-Sydney College and at Guilford.

“Any road (venue) is a tough place to play. We know that and we know what position we are in. We know we need to win a couple of more games to solidify our chances to play in the tournament,’’ Corrigan said.

“If we finish seventh or eighth, that’s a home game (in the tournament’s first round), but there are some teams behind us that are catching up and I think we play some of those teams.

“The goal is to be playing well heading into the tournament,’’ Corrigan said.

Tyler Dearman, who was 10 of 18 from the floor, paced the Quakers with a game-best 28 points.

Jordan Davis finished with 12 points and Julius Burch pulled down a game-best 17 rebounds.

Six other players contributed points to Guilford’s triumph.

Deshone Hicks netted 24 points to lead Ferrum. He was 9 of 11 from the field, 5 of 6 from the 3-point arc. He scored 19 points after halftime.

Calvin Washington totaled 12 points and Ayden Gamble tallied 11.

Three other players scored for the Panthers.

Ferrum returns to action Saturday at Eastern Mennonite. The ODAC contest tips off at 4:30 p.m. in Harrisonburg.