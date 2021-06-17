Blacksburg coach Brandon Bear has nothing but admiration for his senior.

“I can tell he’s worked really hard to get his running form back to the efficiency he used to have,” Bear said. “It’s been quite a journey for him.

“His form is still not quite what it was. You can tell his left arm is a little tighter than the right. He’s much better now.”

Bear said he is unsure what kind of times Dinkel might be running today had the Blacksburg runner not been stricken two years ago.

“It put a wrench in the progression he was experiencing,” the coach said. “We essentially had to restart the clock with him.

“He’s certainly running really well. I’ve been waiting to see if that day will come for Landon where he can pop off something in the 9:30s. He’s certainly capable of it.”

Bear said the only time he has seen Dinkel show any signs of trouble was at the onset of a bus trip to Richmond for a fall cross country meet.

“We immediately pulled over the bus,” Bear said. “I called his mom. His mom picked him up. He came up and met us and ran the meet the next day.