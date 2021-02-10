Hincker: Don't punish the successful

Hurry up and wait. Any American veteran knows the feeling. Drill, drill, drill, and then wait for the bigwigs to figure out the next steps. I suspect leaders in the New River Valley Health District know that drill.
The NRV Public Health Task force, a venture of NRV Health District, municipalities, the local planning commission, and huge chunks of the business communities is the very definition of interjurisdictional cooperative planning. Putting in place effective COVID testing long before other regions and even administering business recovery plans under the New River Regional Commission, it’s been a model for dealing with the pandemic to other parts of the state.
With that infrastructure and organizational muscle, the NRV health district has built a formidable vaccination machine with the capability to inoculate 10,000 people per week. Indeed, it and the local health systems have already vaccinated (with one or both shots) 12,000 of the 180,000 people within the district’s boundaries.
But that success is being penalized by the state’s new vaccine allocation formula. Reeling from criticism over poor planning and distribution (by some estimates Virginia has used only 30-40 percent of its allocated 940,000 doses), Virginia is now allocating doses on a per capita basis, without regard to a region’s ability to get shots in arms.
Heretofore, the faster a health district vaccinated, the more it got. The NRV Health District, which had received as much as 5,000 doses per week will be rationed at less than 2,000 for at least the next month.
I was not always the brightest bulb in school, but I remember my frustration when class instruction slowed to a crawl in order teach those who refused to do their homework. Health administrators in sectors of the state like the New River Valley, Fairfax, and other regions in Northern Virginia surely must feel like they are now being penalized for their efficiency.
Virginia health czar Danny Avula admits that they don’t know the status of almost 600,000 shots. Are they in storage or in arms and just unaccounted for? And speaking of Virginia governmental efficiency, during 10 months of this pandemic, why did Gov. Northam wait until Jan. 6 to appoint Avula to oversee vaccination logistics?
The state is running scared because it fears losing its federal allocation unless they show some progress on distribution. Some health districts are sprinting down the track and some still looking for their shoes. If the goal is to starve the virus, shots must be administered quickly. Why penalize those health districts that have the distribution logistics humming along?
And just as important, if the state is having trouble accounting for doses already distributed, isn’t there further danger that more shots sent to inefficient health districts, agencies, or hospitals will sit in freezers?
And speaking of maximizing the number of vaccinations, another dilemma facing public health professionals is whether to administer the second shot or provide those doses as the first shot to others. Recall, that both Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations require a second dosage to attain maximum protection – tested to about 95 percent effectiveness.
The moral dilemma? Is it better to inoculate a small percentage of the population to 95 percent or about twice that many to about 50-80 percent efficacy? (Pfizer hits at least 50 percent and likely higher after one shot; Moderna gets to 80 percent.) If the goal is to achieve “herd immunity” and starve this damnable virus, some epidemiologists argue against the second shot for now.
Clearly, an individual’s immunity is much better after the second dose. But the community’s protection will be greater with more people gaining some immunity, they say. And 80 percent is darn good. The annual flu vaccine, on average, is about 40 percent effective. We know — COVID is not the flu. But one dose of this COVID guy does a pretty good job.
Public health officials are now saying, it’s time to reassess as we ramp up nationwide inoculations. More people with 50 to 80 percent immunity will more quickly starve the virus than with about half that number with 95 percent immunity. Makes sense to me.
Unfortunately, the federal Centers for Disease Control had not yet issued guidance. Nor has the Virginia Department of Health. Of course some like health care workers and those on the front lines of battle will need all the protection available. But Joe and Jane Public maybe not so much.
In the meantime, the state ought to again re-think its distribution for the vaccine. Rather than maximize distribution, it ought to maximize shots in arms. Don’t penalize regions that are in a sprint.
Hincker is a retired public relations professional and serves on the board of a local hospital.