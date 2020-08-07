You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Home modification programs available with DRRC
0 comments
DISABILITY RIGHTS

Home modification programs available with DRRC

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

The Disability Rights and Resource Center recently announced programs to assist renters with disabilities, or veterans who are homeowners, with obtaining home modifications designed to help with independence such as grab bars and ramps.

DRRC can assist with funds up to $6,000 for home modifications.

DRRC is a private, nonprofit organization that assists individuals to achieve and maintain a life of independence.

For more information call DRRC at 482-0752 or visit www.drrcva. org.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics