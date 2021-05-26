FOREST—Ferrum College junior defender Haleigh Horne has earned second team College Division All-State in field hockey for the spring 2021 season by a vote of the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID).

Players who compete for NCAA Division II, Division III, NAIA and independent schools in Virginia are eligible for nomination.

Horne is the second player in program history to earn All-State honors.

Earlier, Horne garnered third team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) laurels in voting by the league's head coaches.