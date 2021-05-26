 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Horne
0 comments

Horne

  • 0

FOREST—Ferrum College junior defender Haleigh Horne has earned second team College Division All-State in field hockey for the spring 2021 season by a vote of the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID).

Players who compete for NCAA Division II, Division III, NAIA and independent schools in Virginia are eligible for nomination.

Horne is the second player in program history to earn All-State honors.

Earlier, Horne garnered third team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) laurels in voting by the league's head coaches.

Horne, who hails from Disputanta and who prepped at Prince George, started in all nine of Ferrum’s matches during an abbreviated campaign.

During her career, Horne has started in 31 of 40 matches, 27 of 27 during her sophomore and junior seasons.

This year marks the first time that Horne has made the all-conference team and the all-state squad.

Long-time Lynchburg head coach Enza Steele has been voted Coach of the Year. She guided the Hornets to the conference championships with a 3-1 triumph over Washington and Lee in the finals of the postseason tournament.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Latest Headlines

Land and home transfers

The following land and home transfers were registered in Franklin County in April (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and the …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics