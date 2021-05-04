Jasmine
Arrival: 05/05/2013 Age 2021: 34 Years Old Height: 14.2 hh Breed: Tobiano Paint Has one blue eye Sex: Mare Rideable:... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
Later this summer, Harbor Freight Tools will be opening its 33rd store in Virginia and its first in Franklin County, according to company officials.
CALLAWAY—Veteran Late Model Stock Car racer Calvin Brooks of Bassett died Sunday while competing in a series feature race during Franklin Coun…
Emma and Bill Parcell were among the dozens of residents who turned out to celebrate the official opening of the Ferrum Pedestrian Bridge alon…
Despite a weather forecast that called for heavy rain, more than 200 spectators attended the Moonshine Heritage Car Show at the Blue Ridge Ins…
- Updated
FERRUM — Abe Naff’s pursuit of a legal remedy with regards to his firing as Ferrum College’s Director of Athletics has sustained a setback at …
The following land and home transfers were registered in Franklin County in March (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and the …
- Updated
More than 50 people attended a peace vigil organized by Black Lives Matter of Franklin County at Mary Elizabeth Park in Rocky Mount on Sunday …
Franklin County-based Virginia Furniture Market announced plans Wednesday to build a 120,000-square-foot distribution facility on 8 acres alon…
When Morganne Flinkstrom was looking at colleges, she immediately felt a connection to Ferrum College.
- Updated
Two men have been charged in the 2019 death of a Roanoke man who was shot and left off the side of a road in Hardy, according to the Franklin …