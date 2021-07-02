Jesse B. Goode Scholarship recipient announced

Nori Alexander Anderson of Rocky Mount was the recipient of the 2021 Jesse B. Goode Scholarship. Nori’s academic excellence and his desire to attend an historically black college or university propelled him to the top of the applicants who sought this scholarship award.

The award was named for a long time Franklin County Educator, Jesse B. Goode who died in December 2020. Jesse was a graduate of Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, North Carolina. He was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and countless other civic and social organizations in his residence of Martinsville, Virginia. He served as a teacher at Henry Elementary, the assistant principal at Franklin County Middle School and the associate principal at Franklin County High School. In 1991 he returned to Henry Elementary as the principal where he remained until his retirement thus completing his 37 years of service in Education in Franklin County Schools. A committee of retired educators who were friends of Mr. Goode administered the award. Contributions were made by a number of retired educators, family and patrons in his memory.