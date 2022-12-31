Tags
The Franklin County Board of Supervisors may reconsider the feasibility of recreational areas planned for the Summit View Business Park.
Police say three people ages 30, 17 and 11 are dead in Nelson County after an SUV apparently tried to cross the Rockfish River but was swept away.
Franklin County Public Schools’ long-awaited pay study confirms that the division’s teachers are underpaid.
A Spotsylvania couple has been charged with three felony offenses after a 6-year-old girl was found dead in their apartment Friday morning, court records show.
More than 1,100 workers continue working to restore service for the hundreds who remain without power.
SALEM - Franklin County’s boys and girls indoor track and field teams competed in the Holiday Track Classic 2023 at Roanoke College’s Creeger Center.
Reading about EDS was like a dreadful slow reveal.
His recommendations include preparing shovel-ready sites and a more focused approach on industries to target.
An upcoming expansion to the Bojangles along U.S. 220 in Franklin County should help with congested traffic on Wirtz Road.
Keyode Rogers' job-related return to Franklin County during the Holidays has turned into a successful sojourn.