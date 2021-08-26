Jimmy
Franklin County Humane Society (FCHS) has reached full capacity.
Properties around Smith Mountain Lake will have the option to apply for no-wakesurfing zones starting next year.
Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital has the most COVID patients in the state with 57 and zero available ICU beds.
Two former Rocky Mount police officers charged with participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol have rejected plea agreements offered by prosecutors.
The Franklin County Library made an investment towards increasing teenager engagement in June when it hired its first-ever library teen assistant.
Fresh off victories over Liberty-Bedford and Appomattox County in a four-team jamboree over the weekend, Franklin County returns to the gridir…
MARTINSVILLE - Grayson Chitwood, a rising sophomore baseball player at Ferrum College, has earned first team All-Textile League laurels for th…
Thanks to a GO Virginia Grant, Franklin County hosted three interns from three different state schools this summer. The county’s ongoing inter…
New Franklin County Athletic Director Bradley Lang is turning over the keys to the Eagles boys soccer program, one that he’d guided since 2015…
ROANOKE - Franklin County's varsity cheerleaders attended Cheer Excellence earlier this month (Aug. 3-5) and claimed several top team and indi…