July 3 fireworks show at lake canceled

Just a few months after announcing its return, Saunders Volunteer Fire Department’s fireworks show scheduled for July 3 was canceled last week.

Planning was well underway for this year’s scheduled Fourth of July celebration at Parkway Marina before finally coming to a halt. Darrell White, president of the board for the Saunders Volunteer Fire Department, said the decision was made at the department’s monthly meeting June 17.

While he didn’t want to go into details about the exact reason for the sudden cancellation, White said much of the reason had to do with “an issue with insurance” that the department couldn’t overcome.

“It just didn’t want to come together,” White said.

One consideration to work around the issue was to make the fireworks show a private event by land that would be closed to the public. Boats would still be allowed to watch the show by water.

White said that idea was scrapped following the department meeting last week. Ultimately, he said the department decided not to have a fireworks show if significant compromises had to be made.

“We felt that we couldn’t give the show we wanted to give for the community,” White said. “We decided not to do it.”