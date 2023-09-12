GAMBIER, Ohio - Ella Adamec and Maren Lawrence each tallied a pair of goals to lead Kenyon (Ohio) College (2-2) to an 8-1 non-conference field hockey triumph over Ferrum College (1-3).

Brynn Probert netted the lone goal for the Panthers.

Ferrum suffered its third straight loss.

The Panthers return to action Saturday against Wilson College.

Match time is 4 p.m. at Penn-Roediger Field.

Panthers, Knights play to a 1-1 stalemate

BUENA VISTA - Ferrum College's women's soccer team tied Southern Virginia University 1-1 in non-conference match Saturday at Knights Stadium.

Jamie Adams tallied the Panthers' initial goal in the 33rd minute, courtesy of an assist from Bri Bitz.

Southern Virginia's Makinna Winterton evened the match at 1when she found the back of the net in the 80th minute off a pass from Maybel Harris.

Ferrum goalkeeper Ashli Wuss totaled five saves in 90 minutes of action,while Southern Virginia netminder Chloe Miller recorded three saves in 90 minutes.

The Panthers return to action today (Wednesday, Sept. 13) against Meredith (N.C.) College.

Kickoff is 4 p.m. at Penn-Roediger Field.

Ferrum drops three matches in Maroon Classic

SALEM - Ferrum College's volleyball team lost three of four matches in the 2023 Maroon Classic, hosted by Roanoke College.

The Panthers (3-3) lost to Methodist (N.C.) University and Roanoke by 3-0 scores and to Salem (N.C.) College, 3-1.

Ferrum bested North Carolina Wesleyan University, 3-1, for its lone tournament win.

The Panthers open Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) play today against Bridgewater College.

Match time at William P. Swartz Gymnasium is 6 p.m.

The contest is the first of four straight home matches for the Panthers.

Former Franklin County prep standout Alex Christoff is a Ferrum senior.