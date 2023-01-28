sweet/social View on PetFinder
The Roanoke clothing store J&J Fashions plans to close after 55 years for some of the same reasons that shuttered the doors in 2022 of three other long-lived Roanoke Valley businesses: tough business conditions and owners without successors deciding to throw in the towel for personal reasons.
Solie Stenger has shown she's a force to reckoned with on waterskis. The 16 year old has proven her talents competing in slalom, trick and jum…
Johnny Shane Brown, 51, was sentenced to 11 years in jail for distribution of methamphetamine. Albert Lee Ricketson, 31, was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder.
Establishing a tourism zone is part of the board’s strategic plan approved in 2021.
A 4-year-old Mount Airy child who died earlier this month was swaddled with a sheet, deprived of food and subjected to exorcism during nearly two years he was with his adoptive parents, a court record alleges.
The Franklin County Board of Supervisors is facing an increase in costs as well as additional needs in the county as work begins on the county…
Franklin County farmer Scott Sink was recognized for 10 years of service on the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation board of directors earlier thi…
Rock Outdoors was given the go-ahead to construct its newest retail store in Westlake following the approval of the Franklin County Board of S…
Community fundraiser SML Gives is returning once again after a successful campaign last year. Participating nonprofits gathered at The Barn at…
The History Channel's "American Pickers" is headed to Virginia in March and is looking for people with private collections to be featured on the show.