Lake dredging prohibited between Feb. 15 and June 15 due to fish spawning

The four-month ban on dredging within Smith Mountain Project lake boundaries begins next month.

Dredging by property owners at Smith Mountain and Leesville lakes is typically done to remove sediment and debris from the bottom of the lake to increase water depth. To protect fish habitat during spawning season, dredging within the lakes’ boundaries is prohibited yearly between Feb. 15 and June 15.

Dan Wilson, fisheries biologist with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, said this policy is to protect fish spawning. Black bass, sunfish, catfish and other species use shallow shoreline habitats during the spring spawning.

“The four-month ban helps protect key spawning areas that are in shallow water, where most dredging takes place,” Wilson said. “Spawning temperatures vary among species and there are several spawning stages – site selection, active spawning, rearing – that encompass a fairly long period.”

Property owners planning to dredge before the four-month ban must contact Appalachian Power no later than Jan. 31. If contact is not made by then, property owners should plan their dredging projects after June 15.

“We encourage property owners to plan ahead with the dredging prohibition in mind,” said Neil Holthouser with Appalachian Power’s shoreline management group. “If you miss the end-of-the month application deadline, please contact us anyway so we can help you prepare for your dredging project after the prohibition ends in mid-June.”