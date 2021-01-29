 Skip to main content
Lake dredging prohibited between Feb. 15 and June 15 due to fish spawning
The four-month ban on dredging within Smith Mountain Project lake boundaries begins next month.

Dredging by property owners at Smith Mountain and Leesville lakes is typically done to remove sediment and debris from the bottom of the lake to increase water depth. To protect fish habitat during spawning season, dredging within the lakes’ boundaries is prohibited yearly between Feb. 15 and June 15.

Dan Wilson, fisheries biologist with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, said this policy is to protect fish spawning. Black bass, sunfish, catfish and other species use shallow shoreline habitats during the spring spawning.

“The four-month ban helps protect key spawning areas that are in shallow water, where most dredging takes place,” Wilson said. “Spawning temperatures vary among species and there are several spawning stages – site selection, active spawning, rearing – that encompass a fairly long period.”

Property owners planning to dredge before the four-month ban must contact Appalachian Power no later than Jan. 31. If contact is not made by then, property owners should plan their dredging projects after June 15.

“We encourage property owners to plan ahead with the dredging prohibition in mind,” said Neil Holthouser with Appalachian Power’s shoreline management group. “If you miss the end-of-the month application deadline, please contact us anyway so we can help you prepare for your dredging project after the prohibition ends in mid-June.”

Dredging Regulations

When considering dredging, shoreline property owners and contractors should remember these key requirements:

• Only accumulated sediment may be dredged; the original lake bottom cannot be disturbed. Dredging or excavation of all designated wetlands areas is prohibited.

• Dredging or excavation involving more than 25 cubic yards of sediment requires the filing of a joint application with Appalachian and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

• Dredging or excavation involving less than 25 cubic yards of sediment may be allowed under the USACE Nationwide Permit 19, provided certain conditions are met. Property owners are advised to consult with the USACE prior to any planned dredging activity.

• Appalachian requires that property owners who are considering dredging less than 25 cubic yards of sediment contact Appalachian a minimum of 10 working days before the planned dredging so that Appalachian can determine if the project meets the requirements of the Shoreline Management Plan.

To contact Appalachian’s shoreline management staff, email Neil Holthouser at nholthouser@aep.com. To contact the USACE, call 344-1409.

