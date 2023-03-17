The Smith Mountain Lake Association’s Submerged Aquatic Vegetation Committee chair, Joanne Houpt provides timely information about a common water plant, becoming more common here at Smith Mountain Lake.

Water willow (Justicia americana) is an herbaceous, aquatic flowering, native plant to Virginia and SML that grows in the lake to about 3 feet of water depth but also can grow along shorelines.

Water willow can survive as far north as USDA zone 4. For reference, SML lies in Zone 7. The Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has planted some areas of the lake over the years with water willow because it transplants well, provides nursery habitat for juvenile fish and is a food source for herbivorous fish.

Water willow can grow over 3 feet tall and has narrow 6-inch leaves that are linear or sword-shaped. The small white flowers of this native plant can be seen throughout the summer and the plant spreads under water. Slender rhizomes, or specialized roots, can produce colonies of about 1,000 square feet or more, over time.

Appalachian Power Co.’s Habitat Committee has recommended that water willow be planted along shorelines to enhance fish habitat.

Accordingly, SMLA was asked to plant water willow at the location of the Mariners Landing Buffer Pilot Project. SMLA volunteers transplanted specimens found elsewhere on the lake, to the waterfront near the buffer garden pilot project detailed in the previous Lake Matters.

If you want to see this plant, some of the transplants are protected inside a wire cage to keep carp, turtles and deer from feeding on them. Look for a sign in the water that says Minnow Test Bed, near the 5th tee.

Water willow can be planted as an erosion control measure, as it does well in non-riprapped shoreline to help reduce erosion from normal wave action. However, in areas of significant wave action the plant does not do well.

Transplanting may easily be accomplished by either planting cuttings or the rhizomes. DWR recommends transplanting in mid to late summer, as mature plants transplant more successfully. They recommend that plantings be protected from the grass carp through use of some type of cage or exclusion device.

Other native wildlife feed on water willow, in addition to fish. Deer and turtles will browse the leaves, and beaver and muskrat will consume the rhizomes. After aquatic plants die off in the fall, the decomposing vegetation provides food (called “detritus”) for many aquatic invertebrates.

Submerged portions of all aquatic plants provide habitat for many micro and macro invertebrates. Invertebrates, in turn, are prey for fish and other wildlife species (e.g., amphibians, reptiles, ducks, etc.).

A note of caution: water willow does form dense mats, and while it can be cut or grazed, it can be difficult to control and eradicate. It can be controlled through use of herbicide, however use of herbicide to treat aquatic plants is illegal, without proper licensing.

Water willow is becoming more common on the lake. Keep an eye out for those pretty white flowers all summer long. If you decide it might be right for your shoreline, have a plan to control it.

SMLA’S mission is to protect the water of Smith Mountain Lake and promote safe recreation.

