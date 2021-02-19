The nonprofit group, 100+ Women Who Care of Smith Mountain Lake, selected Food for Kids Weekend Pack-A-Sack program to receive its January donation of $13,500. The program helps address local food insecurity in the community. 100+ Women Who Care of Smith Mountain Lake is an organization of local women dedicated to making positive local impact through collective giving. More information about the organization can be found at facebook.com/wwc.sml.
Lake organization donates to Food for Kids program
- Submitted by Lynn Stevens
