The following land and home transfers were registered in Franklin County in February (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and the amount of compensation in the transaction):
John Burnham Robinson to Scott D. Thomson, lot 163, The Water’s Edge, Feb. 17, $892,000.
Philip L. Reed, trustee, to Brian Grieg, lot 19A, Waverly, Feb. 11, $799,900.
Pamela W. Thornberry to Brian D. McCarty, lot 8A, Tel Arbah Subdivision, Union Hall District, Feb. 5, $766,000.
Red Barn Developers LLC to Thomas C. Odderstol, lot 80, Lakeside Farms at Smith Mountain Lake, Feb. 8, $699,900.
Richard Wayne Stump to Katy K. Dill, 5.010 acres and 8.610 acres, Feb. 2, $665,000.
Dennis E. Sizemore to Timothy L. Krohe, lot 21, Beldon Woods Estates, Feb. 22, $518,000.
E.D. Ziringer Jr. to Connie M. O’Malley, 49.252 acres, Snow Creek District, Feb. 8, $455,000.
Dottie M. Sutherland to Dwayne C. Wolters, parcel, Union Hall District, Feb. 23, $450,000.
Steven W. Wright to Gary Kantor, 10.309 acres, Feb. 8, $449,000.
Red Barn Developers LLC to James E. Guz-Montgomery, lot 87, Lakeside Farms at Smith Mountain Lake, Feb. 9, $399,900.
Thomas M. Riley to Gary S. Hegner, lot 2, Blackwater Landing Subdivision, Union Hall District, Feb. 2, $365,000.
Stephen C. Tate to Terry L. Jordan, lot 22, Westlake Pointe Townhomes, Gills Creek District, Feb. 26, $315,000.
Sandra Rouse Reedy to Marvin E. Langford Jr., 4.11 acres, Feb. 22, $295,000.
Red Barn Developers LLC to Willie J. Richardson, lot 90, Lakeside Farms at Smith Mountain Lake, Feb. 8, $279,900.
Red Barn Developers LLC to Kevin A. Zieleniewski, lot 92, Lakeside Farms at Smith Mountain Lake, Feb. 22, $269,900.
3 In 1 LLC to Dianne E. Weiner, 1.640 acres, Gills Creek District, Feb. 26, $200,000.
Timothy C. Snead to Daniel Brian Pinard, 5.266 acres, Feb. 8, $190,000.
L. Benton Wray Jr. to Paige E. Baumann, 12.341 acres, Feb. 3, $180,000.
Robert W. Stone to Roy Anthony Stevens, lot 14, Albert W. Lynch Subdivision, Gills Creek District, Feb. 3, $179,000.
Bobby C. Taylor to Justin T. Massie, lot 6, Mountain View Park Subdivision, Blue Ridge District, Feb. 16, $174,900.
Mark L. Stugelmeyer to Caroline Dawn Cundiff, tract 2, The Lindamood Tracts, Blackwater District, Feb. 4, $166,500.
Jeffrey P. Rusgrove to Michael R. Frenia, 3.712 acres, Blue Ridge District, Feb. 17, $165,000.
Rocky Mount Hardwoods Inc. to Christopher D. Martin, 54.973 acres, Union Hall District, $165,000.
Bobby L. Seay to Peter Barker Jr., tract 10, Foxwood Village, Snow Creek District, Feb. 5, $159,000.
Patricia Snowball to Karl Millan, lot 1, Three Oaks Subdivision, Gills Creek District, Feb. 26, $141,385.
Scott M. Smith to Clayton Thiesen, lot 9, Highland View Subdivision, Union Hall District, Feb. 1, $140,000.
James W. Thompson to Stacy M. Tiahrt, parcel, Feb. 4, $121,000.
Twilight Hills Inc. to Hunter Burek, 37.103 acres, Blue Ridge District, Feb. 1, $103,000.
Red Barn Developers LLC to Cubical Investments LLC, lot 78, Lakeside Farms at Smith Mountain Lake, Feb. 9, $99,900.
John W. Wood to Charles Thomas Kemp, lot 30, The Meadows, Feb. 8, $99,000.
Debra R. Taylor to Donald O. Tise Jr., lot 16, Lakeview Park, Union Hall District, Feb. 19, $90,000.
Eugene D. Schmig to Wesley W. Naff III, 50 acres, Blackwater District, Feb. 26, $70,000.
Jackie R. Webb to Timothy Turner, 5.023 acres, Boone District, Feb. 11, $60,000.
Red Barn Developers LLC to Steven E. Seaberg, lot 52, Lakeside Farms at Smith Mountain Lake, Feb. 23, $49,900.
Red Barn Developers LLC to Alan Dale Mitchell, lot 10, Lakeside Farms at Smith Mountain Lake, Feb. 3, $49,900.
Red Barn Developers LLC to Tan Van Hoang, lot 50, Lakeside Farms at Smith Mountain Lake, Feb. 16, $49,900.
Red Barn Developers LLC to Vu Thien Nguyen, lot 58, Lakeside Farms at Smith Mountain Lake, Feb. 16, $44,900.
Willard Construction of Roanoke Valley Inc. to Boyd L. Cassada Jr., lot 289, The Water’s Edge, Feb. 1, $35,000.
Willard Construction of Roanoke Valley Inc. to Deborah L. Shelton, lot 406, The Water’s Edge, Feb. 5, $35,000.
Tara Rader Venning to John Maresca, lot 5C, Morningwood Estates, Feb. 24, $34,000.
Tracy Spencer Sandolph to Harold Gene Bernard, new lot 4, Tanglewood Hills Subdivision, Feb. 26, $31,000.
Donald Wayne Smith to Robert C. Hughes Jr., 1.378 acres, Rocky Mount District, Feb. 26, $20,000.
Jeffrey W. Spicheck to Mohammad M. Sindhu, parcel, Blackwater District, Feb. 16, $20,000.
Marta Tolliver to Genaro Castaneda, parcel, Feb. 4, $20,000.