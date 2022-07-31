Late Franklin County supervisor Leland Mitchell was man of few words, wide influence

ROCKY MOUNT — Leland Mitchell was characteristically attentive but a man of few words, preferring to share his position on an issue affecting his native Franklin County during the discussion immediately before a vote among his fellow county supervisors.

His wife of 58 years, Janet Mitchell, said he preferred to work behind the scenes and avoided calling attention to himself.

Mitchell, 82, who died Saturday at his home in the county’s Snow Creek District, was a member of the Franklin County Board of Supervisors for more than 16 years and had served as that body’s chairman.

Mitchell was elected to the board in November 2005. At the time, the county was investigating using eminent domain to acquire land for an airport near his cattle farm.

Mitchell opposed the airport and the board rejected the proposal shortly after he took office in January 2006. He was re-elected in 2009, 2013, 2017 and 2021.

During his time on the board, Mitchell continued to support property rights, especially with respect to rural farming communities like the one he represented.

Mitchell began his fifth term on the board in January, but in May and June, health issues prevented him from attending meetings. He did not take part in the most recent supervisors meeting on July 19, but until then he continued to participate in work sessions and meetings via phone.

Now, Janet Mitchell said, he is in a better place. “He was a Christian, he knew where he was going, and he was prepared,” she said.

During his time on the board, Mitchell was pragmatic about tax increases, acknowledging both the toll they take and their necessity. During the Great Recession he served as a “steadying presence,” said current board chairman Ronnie Thompson in a county press release about Mitchell’s death.

As the county considered its most recently adopted budget, Mitchell was leery of any action that might jeopardize the county’s financial security.

“[He] kept a keen eye on the county’s finances where he strived to promote fiscal policies in helping to maintain the county’s high bond ratings,” County Administrator Chris Whitlow said. “It was a pleasure to work with Leland through the years and he will be missed.”

Mitchell also served as board chairman in 2020, helping to lead the county through the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thompson said Mitchell championed broadband development in rural parts of Franklin County. In the last several years, as chairman of the county’s broadband authority, Mitchell helped secure roughly $25 million in state and federal funding for high-speed internet projects throughout the county.

Mitchell was also involved in securing a public system for water and wastewater utilities through the county’s membership with the Western Virginia Water Authority.

Before his death, Mitchell also represented the board on West Piedmont Planning District’s Board of Commissioners and Executive Committee.

In addition to his position on the board of supervisors, Mitchell previously served as Franklin County Farm Bureau president and Sontag Ruritan Club president, according to his obituary on the Conner Bowman Funeral Home & Crematory website.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Beulah Baptist Church. His funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, also at Beulah Baptist Church with burial following at the Mitchell Family Cemetery.