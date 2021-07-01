Leonard
A state police release said an SUV crossed the center line and collided with the motorcycle.
ROCKY MOUNT — Franklin County Public Schools Superintendent Bernice Cobbs wants to get the word out that the state has new vaccination require…
A West Virginia man has been taken into custody and faces charges in a shooting that left another man with life-threatening wounds Monday morn…
A fire displaced two people Monday morning when it engulfed their home in the Wirtz area of Franklin County, according to Scruggs Volunteer Fi…
Unless you’re from Pasadena, you probably wouldn’t recognize the Gamble House, but you’ve probably heard of “Back to the Future.”
The Rocky Mount Rotary Club's annual Independence Festival returns Friday at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field after a yea…
Those in the building industry say a number of factors have contributed to the increased cost of lumber: a surge in construction, a decline in production at mills because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and tariffs on Canadian lumber.
The Blue Ridge District has announced its all-district teams for 2021 and several Franklin County student-athletes and coaches have been honored.
The Virginia Association of Christian Athletics has realigned its two districts in the South Region and the changes affect local schools Chris…
Dorka is one of many dogs trained to sniff out marijuana being retired because of changing drug laws. How the dog reunited with a former handler has prompted controversy in Rocky Mount.