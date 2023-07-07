A few days after graduating from VMI in May, Leroy Thomas hit the road for his next college stop.

The former Patrick Henry High School receiver was joining Mid-American Conference member Western Michigan as a graduate transfer, and he wanted to start fitting in at his new school.

“It was time to get to business,” Thomas, 22, said in an interview Monday at PH while back home for the holiday weekend. “I want to come in and prove my worth so the coaches can trust me and the players can trust me to be reliable and helpful on the field.”

Some of Thomas’ new teammates were intrigued by the four years he spent at VMI.

“A lot of the guys ask me about saluting and other things,” Thomas said. “A lot of them are shocked about some of the things I tell them — wearing a uniform all day, having to put your bed up, put your bed down, roll your mattress up.”

Thomas, who announced his commitment to Western Michigan in January, is excited for the opportunity to spend his final college season at the FBS level.

“Dreams to reality,” he said. “I wish this would have happened straight out of high school, but God has a plan for everybody.

“Everything worked out.”

When Thomas was at PH, his lone Division I scholarship offer came from VMI. Billy Cosh was the VMI assistant who recruited him.

When Thomas entered the transfer portal after his senior season with the Keydets, his lone FBS offer came from Western Michigan. And the new Western Michigan offensive coordinator who reached out to him? Cosh.

“He’s just a really smart player that I had in that system there [at VMI],” Cosh said Wednesday in a phone interview. “He’s really fit in well so far with the guys.

“He’s going to be a good player for us. … He’s a hidden gem.”

‘VMI was a blessing’

Thomas was a receiver, running back, quarterback, return man, safety, cornerback and linebacker during his Patrick Henry career.

He made the All-Timesland first-team offense as an all-purpose player as a senior in 2018, when he ran for 1,007 yards and caught 38 passes for 796 yards. He also had two interceptions and 77 solo tackles that fall.

PH coach Alan Fiddler pitched Thomas to Cosh, who was then on the VMI staff.

Cosh was on the VMI staff for four years, including Thomas’ first three years with the Keydets. Cosh spent two years as the receivers coach before then-coach Scott Wachenheim promoted him to offensive coordinator.

Thomas had 54 catches for 594 yards and three touchdowns for VMI in 2019, when he made the Southern Conference all-freshman team and helped VMI go a promising 5-7 overall and 4-4 in SoCon play.

In the delayed, abbreviated spring 2021 season, which was Cosh’s first year as offensive coordinator, the Keydets won the SoCon title and made their first FCS playoff appearance. Thomas had 25 catches in five games that season; he missed three games with an ankle injury.

Thomas had 55 catches for 557 yards and three TDs in the fall of 2021, when he helped VMI record its second straight winning season. Cosh left after that season to become the offensive coordinator at Richmond.

Thomas had 34 catches for 352 yards and one touchdown as a senior last fall, when VMI won just one game.

He ranks third on the VMI career list in catches (168) and ninth in receiving yards (1,719).

Thomas is grateful he “stuck it out” at VMI.

“It gave me the discipline and the order that I needed,” he said. “[When] I came into college, I was pretty hot-tempered at times. It got me in the right … mindset.

“VMI was a blessing. … Not everything gets to you the way it used to. A lot of the little things that people would lose their temper over, you just push it away.

“We had the Rat Line and Hell Week and things like that. Those are strenuous activities of nonstop people yelling at you, … telling you what to do.

“It was a rough four years, but it made me better.”

He cherishes the bonds he made with his VMI teammates, including fellow 2023 graduate transfers such as Stone Snyder (Virginia Tech) and Aljareek Malry (Ball State).

“A great group of guys. … Friends for life,” he said.

‘Confident in my abilities’

Thomas entered the transfer portal in November after the Keydets’ season ended. VMI does not have a graduate school, so its graduates must find a new school in order to use the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA granted all 2020 winter-sports athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Western Michigan hired Cosh away from Richmond in December. After asking his new colleagues to eye Thomas on film and getting them on board, Cosh called Thomas and made him a scholarship offer.

“The comfortability really helped,” Cosh said.

“We built a relationship over three years at VMI,” Thomas said. “He always makes me better.”

Thomas picked the Broncos over several FCS schools, including McNeese State and Tennessee-Martin.

Western Michigan went 5-7 overall and 4-4 in the MAC last fall. Head coach Tim Lester was let go after the season and was replaced by former Louisville offensive coordinator Lance Taylor.

The Broncos will be paying nonconference visits to Syracuse, Iowa and Mississippi State this season.

“It was always a dream of mine to play on the national stage,” Thomas said. “To actually step on the field and play against the big schools we’ve got coming up, … it’s something I’ve always wished to do.”

Thomas graduated from VMI with a bachelor’s degree in economics and business. Thomas, who began summer classes at his new school Wednesday, plans to pursue an MBA at Western Michigan.

“I’ve always been a numbers guy,” he said.

The 5-foot-11, 206-pound Thomas has participated in on-field workouts, conditioning sessions and weight-room sessions since joining Western Michigan.

“He’s a really put-together kid,” Cosh said. “Pound for pound, he’s our strongest guy, really, on both sides of the ball.

Thomas is confident he can make a successful jump to the FBS level.

“I feel confident in my abilities,” he said.

Thomas and Cosh aren’t the only familiar names in the Western Michigan program.

The Broncos also added former Virginia Tech running back Keyshawn King out of the transfer portal in the spring.

And after Cosh came aboard, Cosh’s father, former Virginia Tech linebacker Chris Cosh, joined the staff as a senior analyst. The elder Cosh, a longtime college coach, was Hampton’s co-defensive coordinator last season.